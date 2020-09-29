Casting your vote in the 2020 election has become a priority for more people than in any other election.
"The number of registered voters because of this election is incredibly high," said Vicky Dalton, Spokane County Auditor.
Just how high? Dalton said there are now 345,000 registered voters in Spokane County.
"That is just huge, people are interested, people are voting," Dalton said.
Why now? Dalton said the Presidential election this year has a huge impact on the number of registered voters.
And with most states switching to mail-in ballot only for the first time due to COVID-19, we could be seeing delayed results.
Dalton said on election night we may only have 25 percent of the votes counted.
"My recommendation on election night is go to bed, don't worry about it," Dalton said. "50 percent of ballots won't come to us until Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday of election week, and we can't count what we don't have."
Dalton said once ballots are at the elections office they are always monitored, no one is ever alone with the ballots.
And when checking ballots, they match every signature to the one that they have on file to ensure that the right person is sending in the vote.
"We know what we are doing and we are good at it and people here in elections care that the voter's vote is safe and secure and counted accurately," said Dalton.
Dalton reminds people with 35 days until election day, the importance of voting.
Every vote matters, every vote counts, every vote makes the decision," said Dalton.
Big dates to not forget:
October 26th is the last day to register online and your mail-in registration must be in by this date.
If you miss that, you can register in person through election day on November 3rd.
