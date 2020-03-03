SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington state Presidential Primary ballots are due on Tuesday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m.
According to the Spokane County Elections Office, residents can drop off their ballots at public libraries, city halls, the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza and the Elections Office.
The downtown Spokane Library ballot box is located at the STA Plaza due to the library being under construction.
Location
Address
City
1033 W Gardner Avenue
Spokane
1213 S Lundstrom Street
Airway Heights
4322 N Argonne Road
Spokane
610 First Street
Cheney
208 S Forest Avenue
Deer Park
524 S Stone Street
Spokane
305 E Main Street
Fairfield
4005 N Cook Street
Spokane
4909 W Barnes Road
Spokane
108 E Market Street
Latah
23123 E Mission Avenue
Liberty Lake
321 E Herb Street
Medical Lake
9103 E Frederick Avenue
Millwood
6004 S Regal Street
Spokane
44 E Hawthorne Road
Spokane
22324 E Wellesley Avenue
Otis Orchards
20 W Emma Street
Rockford
2005 W Wellesley Avenue
Spokane
3324 S Perry Street
Spokane
115 W 2nd Street
Spangle
12004 E Main Avenue
Spokane Valley
701 W Riverside Avenue
Spokane
255 Commercial Street
Waverly