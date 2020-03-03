Your Hometown Election Headquarters

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington state Presidential Primary ballots are due on Tuesday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m. 

According to the Spokane County Elections Office, residents can drop off their ballots at public libraries, city halls, the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza and the Elections Office.

The downtown Spokane Library ballot box is located at the STA Plaza due to the library being under construction. 

Location 

Address 

City 

Elections Office 

1033 W Gardner Avenue 

Spokane 

Airway Heights Library 

1213 S Lundstrom Street 

Airway Heights 

Argonne Library 

4322 N Argonne Road 

Spokane 

Cheney Library 

610 First Street 

Cheney 

Deer Park Library 

208 S Forest Avenue 

Deer Park 

East Side Library 

524 S Stone Street 

Spokane 

Fairfield Library 

305 E Main Street 

Fairfield 

Hillyard Library 

4005 N Cook Street 

Spokane 

Indian Trail Library 

4909 W Barnes Road 

Spokane 

Latah Town Hall 

108 E Market Street 

Latah 

Liberty Lake Library 

23123 E Mission Avenue 

Liberty Lake 

Medical Lake Library 

321 E Herb Street 

Medical Lake 

Millwood City Hall 

9103 E Frederick Avenue 

Millwood 

Moran Prairie Library 

6004 S Regal Street 

Spokane 

North Spokane Library 

44 E Hawthorne Road 

Spokane 

Otis Orchards Library 

22324 E Wellesley Avenue 

Otis Orchards 

Rockford Town Hall 

20 W Emma Street 

Rockford 

Shadle Aquatic Center 

2005 W Wellesley Avenue 

Spokane 

South Hill Library 

3324 S Perry Street 

Spokane 

Spangle Town Hall 

115 W 2nd Street 

Spangle 

Spokane Valley Library 

12004 E Main Avenue 

Spokane Valley 

STA Plaza 

701 W Riverside Avenue 

Spokane 

Waverly Town Hall 

255 Commercial Street 

Waverly 

