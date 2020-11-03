i voted
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering how people voted in Spokane, both for elected officials and on measures?

Click here to see a copy of the online voters' guide. 

Here's how:

SPOKANE COUNTY (Last updated Nov. 3 at 8:15 p.m.):

  • Referendum Measure No. 90
    • Approved: 46.82%
    • Rejected: 53.18%
  • Washington State Advisory Vote No. 32
    • Repealed: 68.58%
    • Maintained: 31.42%
  • Washington State Advisory Vote No. 33
    • Repealed: 66.55%
    • Maintained: 33.45%
  • Washington State Advisory No. 34
    • Repealed: 68,72%
    • Maintained: 31.28%
  • Washington State Advisory No. 35
    • Repealed: 61.36%
    • Maintained: 38.64%
  • Washington State Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212
    • Approved: 38.28%
    • Rejected: 61.72%
  • President/Vice President
    • Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (Democratic Party Nominees): 47.55%
    • Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (Republican Party Nominees): 49.3%
    • Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian Party Nominees): 1.99%
    • Write In: 0.62%
  • Congressional
    • Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Prefers Republican Party): 57.79%
    • Dave Wilson (Prefers Democratic Party) 42.03%
  • Washington State Governor
    • Jay Inslee (Prefers Democratic Party): 46.36%
    • Loren Culp (Prefers Republican Party): 53.3%
  • Washington State Lt. Governor
    • Denny Heck (Prefers Democratic Party): 42.13%
    • Marko Liias (Prefers Democratic Party): 32.66%
    • Write In: 25.2%
  • Washington State Secretary of State
    • Kim Wyman (Prefers Republican Party): 59.23%
    • Gael Tarleton (Prefers Democratic Party): 40.62%
  • Washington State Treasurer
    • Mike Pellicciotti (Prefers Democratic Party): 44.51%
    • Duane A. Davidson (Prefers Republican Party) 55.38%
  • Washington State Auditor
    • Pat (Patrice) McCarthy (Prefers Democratic Party): 48.47%
    • Chris Leyba (Prefers Republican Party): 5142%
  • Washington State Attorney General
    • Bob Ferguson (Prefers Democratic Party): 47.38%
    • Matt Larkin (Prefers Republican Party): 52.5%
  • Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands
    • Hillary Franc (Prefers Democratic Party): 46.75%
    • Sue Keuhl Pederson (Prefers Republican Party) 53.13%
  • Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction
    • Chris Reykdal: 50.04%
    • Maia Espinoza: 49.26%
  • Washington State Insurance Commissioner
    • Mike Kreidler (Prefers Democratic Party) 55.61%
    • Chirayu Avinash Patel (Prefers Republican Party): 43.77%
  • Legislative District 3 State Senator
    • Andy Billig (Prefers Democratic Party) 60.21%
    • Dave Lucas (Prefers Republican Party): 39.63%
  • Legislative District 3 State Rep. Pos. 1
    • Marcus Riccelli (Prefers Democratic Party): 62.29%
    • Laura D. Carder (Prefers Republican Party): 37.52%
  • Legislative District 3 State Rep. Pos. 2
    • Timm Ormsby (Prefers Democratic Party): 64.27%
    • Bob Apple (Prefers Republican Party): 35.4%
  • Legislative District 4 State Senator
    • Mike Padden (Prefers Republican Party): 61.37%
    • John Roskelley (Prefers Democratic Party): 38.48%
  • Legislative District 4 State Rep. Pos. 1
    • Bob McCaslin (Prefers Republican Party): 59.21%
    • Lori Feagan (Prefers Democratic Party): 40.64%
  • Legislative District 4 State Rep. Pos. 2
    • Lance Gurel (Prefers Democratic Party): 38.8%
    • Rob Chase (Prefers Republican Party): 60.97%
  • Legislative District 6 State Rep. Pos. 1
    • Mike Volz (Prefers Republican Party): 51%
    • Zack Zappone (Prefers Democratic Party): 48.89%
  • Legislative District 6 State Rep. Pos. 2
    • Jenny Graham (Prefers Republican Party): 52.83%
    • Tom McGarry (Prefers Democratic Party): 47.04%
  • Legislative District 7 State Rep. Pos. 1
    • Jacquelin Maycumber (Prefers Republican Party): 68.55%
    • Georgia D. Davenport (Prefers Democratic Party): 31.31%
  • Legislative District 7 State Rep. Pos. 2 
    • Joel Kretz (Prefers Republican Party): 72.96%
    • JJ Wandler (Prefers Independent Party): 26.56%
  • Legislative District 9 State Senator
    • Mark G. Schoesler (Prefers Republican Party): 76.88%
    • Jenn Goulet (Prefers Democratic Party): 22.54%
  • Legislative District 9 State Rep. Pos. 1
    • Mary Dye (Prefers Republican Party): 83.34%
    • Brett Borden (Prefers Libertarian Party): 16.07%
  • Legislative District 9 State Rep. Pos. 2
    • Joe Schmick (Prefers Republican Party): 96.31%
    • Write In: 3.69%
  • County Commissioner District 1
    • Josh Kerms (Prefers Republican Party): 55.97%
    • Ted Cummings (Prefers Democratic Party): 43.9%
  • County Commissioner District 2
    • Mary Kuney (Prefers Republican Party): 58.05%
    • David Green (Prefers Democratic Party): 47.79%

For information on state ballot measures, visit this website. 

