SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering how people voted in Spokane, both for elected officials and on measures?
Click here to see a copy of the online voters' guide.
Here's how:
SPOKANE COUNTY (Last updated Nov. 3 at 8:15 p.m.):
- Referendum Measure No. 90
- Approved: 46.82%
- Rejected: 53.18%
- Washington State Advisory Vote No. 32
- Repealed: 68.58%
- Maintained: 31.42%
- Washington State Advisory Vote No. 33
- Repealed: 66.55%
- Maintained: 33.45%
- Washington State Advisory No. 34
- Repealed: 68,72%
- Maintained: 31.28%
- Washington State Advisory No. 35
- Repealed: 61.36%
- Maintained: 38.64%
- Washington State Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212
- Approved: 38.28%
- Rejected: 61.72%
- President/Vice President
- Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (Democratic Party Nominees): 47.55%
- Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (Republican Party Nominees): 49.3%
- Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian Party Nominees): 1.99%
- Write In: 0.62%
- Congressional
- Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Prefers Republican Party): 57.79%
- Dave Wilson (Prefers Democratic Party) 42.03%
- Washington State Governor
- Jay Inslee (Prefers Democratic Party): 46.36%
- Loren Culp (Prefers Republican Party): 53.3%
- Washington State Lt. Governor
- Denny Heck (Prefers Democratic Party): 42.13%
- Marko Liias (Prefers Democratic Party): 32.66%
- Write In: 25.2%
- Washington State Secretary of State
- Kim Wyman (Prefers Republican Party): 59.23%
- Gael Tarleton (Prefers Democratic Party): 40.62%
- Washington State Treasurer
- Mike Pellicciotti (Prefers Democratic Party): 44.51%
- Duane A. Davidson (Prefers Republican Party) 55.38%
- Washington State Auditor
- Pat (Patrice) McCarthy (Prefers Democratic Party): 48.47%
- Chris Leyba (Prefers Republican Party): 5142%
- Washington State Attorney General
- Bob Ferguson (Prefers Democratic Party): 47.38%
- Matt Larkin (Prefers Republican Party): 52.5%
- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands
- Hillary Franc (Prefers Democratic Party): 46.75%
- Sue Keuhl Pederson (Prefers Republican Party) 53.13%
- Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction
- Chris Reykdal: 50.04%
- Maia Espinoza: 49.26%
- Washington State Insurance Commissioner
- Mike Kreidler (Prefers Democratic Party) 55.61%
- Chirayu Avinash Patel (Prefers Republican Party): 43.77%
- Legislative District 3 State Senator
- Andy Billig (Prefers Democratic Party) 60.21%
- Dave Lucas (Prefers Republican Party): 39.63%
- Legislative District 3 State Rep. Pos. 1
- Marcus Riccelli (Prefers Democratic Party): 62.29%
- Laura D. Carder (Prefers Republican Party): 37.52%
- Legislative District 3 State Rep. Pos. 2
- Timm Ormsby (Prefers Democratic Party): 64.27%
- Bob Apple (Prefers Republican Party): 35.4%
- Legislative District 4 State Senator
- Mike Padden (Prefers Republican Party): 61.37%
- John Roskelley (Prefers Democratic Party): 38.48%
- Legislative District 4 State Rep. Pos. 1
- Bob McCaslin (Prefers Republican Party): 59.21%
- Lori Feagan (Prefers Democratic Party): 40.64%
- Legislative District 4 State Rep. Pos. 2
- Lance Gurel (Prefers Democratic Party): 38.8%
- Rob Chase (Prefers Republican Party): 60.97%
- Legislative District 6 State Rep. Pos. 1
- Mike Volz (Prefers Republican Party): 51%
- Zack Zappone (Prefers Democratic Party): 48.89%
- Legislative District 6 State Rep. Pos. 2
- Jenny Graham (Prefers Republican Party): 52.83%
- Tom McGarry (Prefers Democratic Party): 47.04%
- Legislative District 7 State Rep. Pos. 1
- Jacquelin Maycumber (Prefers Republican Party): 68.55%
- Georgia D. Davenport (Prefers Democratic Party): 31.31%
- Legislative District 7 State Rep. Pos. 2
- Joel Kretz (Prefers Republican Party): 72.96%
- JJ Wandler (Prefers Independent Party): 26.56%
- Legislative District 9 State Senator
- Mark G. Schoesler (Prefers Republican Party): 76.88%
- Jenn Goulet (Prefers Democratic Party): 22.54%
- Legislative District 9 State Rep. Pos. 1
- Mary Dye (Prefers Republican Party): 83.34%
- Brett Borden (Prefers Libertarian Party): 16.07%
- Legislative District 9 State Rep. Pos. 2
- Joe Schmick (Prefers Republican Party): 96.31%
- Write In: 3.69%
- County Commissioner District 1
- Josh Kerms (Prefers Republican Party): 55.97%
- Ted Cummings (Prefers Democratic Party): 43.9%
- County Commissioner District 2
- Mary Kuney (Prefers Republican Party): 58.05%
- David Green (Prefers Democratic Party): 47.79%
For information on state ballot measures, visit this website.