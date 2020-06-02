Hometown Election Headquarters

Idahoans didn't head to the ballots Tuesday night but instead headed to the mail boxes to vote with mail-in ballots. 

The all mail-in primary is to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

United States Senator

Contest: United States Senator-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Jim RischJim Risch 113,011100.00% 
Contest: United States Senator-Democratic
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Paulette JordanPaulette Jordan 45,92486.04% 
 Jim VandermaasJim Vandermaas 7,44913.96% 

United States Representative District 1

Contest: United States Representative-District 1-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Russ FulcherRuss Fulcher 49,35880.65% 
 Nicholas JonesNicholas Jones 11,84619.35% 
Contest: United States Representative-District 1-Democratic
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Staniela NikolovaStaniela Nikolova 6,48832.68% 
 Rudy SotoRudy Soto 13,36867.32% 

United States Representative District 2

Contest: United States Representative-District 2-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Kevin RhoadesKevin Rhoades 16,48527.56% 
 Mike SimpsonMike Simpson 43,33272.44% 
Contest: United States Representative-District 2-Democratic
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 C. Aaron SwisherC. Aaron Swisher 27,952100.00% 

Supreme Court

Contest: Supreme Court Justice-Moeller
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Gregory W. MoellerGregory W. Moeller 156,358100.00% 
Contest: Supreme Court Justice-Stegner
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 John R. StegnerJohn R. Stegner 155,510100.00% 

Appellate Court Judge

Contest: Appellate Court Judge
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Amanda K. BrailsfordAmanda K. Brailsford 157,798100.00% 

Legislative District 1

Contest: Legislative District #1 Senator-Republican
 Legislative District #1 Senator-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Jim WoodwardJim Woodward 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #1 Senator-Democratic
 Legislative District #1 Senator-Democratic
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Vera GadmanVera Gadman 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat A-Republican
 Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat A-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Heather ScottHeather Scott 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat A-Democratic
 Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat A-Democratic
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Gail BolinGail Bolin 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat B-Republican
 Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat B-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Sage G. DixonSage G. Dixon 00.00% 
 Gary SuppigerGary Suppiger 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat B-Democratic
 Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat B-Democratic
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Stephen F. HowlettStephen F. Howlett 00.00% 

Legislative District 2

Contest: Legislative District #2 Senator-Republican
 Legislative District #2 Senator-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Steve VickSteve Vick 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #2 State Representative Seat A-Republican
 Legislative District #2 State Representative Seat A-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Vito BarbieriVito Barbieri 00.00% 
 Russell J. McLainRussell J. McLain 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #2 State Representative Seat B-Republican
 Legislative District #2 State Representative Seat B-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Tim KastningTim Kastning 00.00% 
 Doug "Doug O" OkuniewiczDoug "Doug O" Okuniewicz 00.00% 

Legislative District 3

Contest: Legislative District #3 Senator-Republican
 Legislative District #3 Senator-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Alex BarronAlex Barron 00.00% 
 Marc EberleinMarc Eberlein 00.00% 
 Peter RiggsPeter Riggs 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat A-Republican
 Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat A-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Ron MendiveRon Mendive 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat A-Democratic
 Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat A-Democratic
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Christopher S. MatthewsChristopher S. Matthews 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat B-Republican
 Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat B-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Tony WisniewskiTony Wisniewski 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat B-Democratic
 Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat B-Democratic
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Teresa BorrenpohlTeresa Borrenpohl 00.00% 

Legislative District 4

Contest: Legislative District #4 Senator-Republican
 Legislative District #4 Senator-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Mary SouzaMary Souza 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #4 State Representative Seat A-Republican
 Legislative District #4 State Representative Seat A-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Jim AddisJim Addis 00.00% 
 Pat "Mitch" MitchellPat "Mitch" Mitchell 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #4 State Representative Seat B-Republican
 Legislative District #4 State Representative Seat B-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Paul AmadorPaul Amador 00.00% 

Legislative District 5

Contest: Legislative District #5 Senator-Republican
 Legislative District #5 Senator-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Dan ForemanDan Foreman 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #5 Senator-Democratic
 Legislative District #5 Senator-Democratic
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 David NelsonDavid Nelson 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat A-Republican
 Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat A-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Hari HeathHari Heath 00.00% 
 Brandon MitchellBrandon Mitchell 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat A-Democratic
 Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat A-Democratic
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Dulce Kersting-LarkDulce Kersting-Lark 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat B-Republican
 Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat B-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Caroline Nilsson TroyCaroline Nilsson Troy 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat B-Democratic
 Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat B-Democratic
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Renee LoveRenee Love 00.00% 

Legislative District 6

Contest: Legislative District #6 Senator-Republican
 Legislative District #6 Senator-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Dan JohnsonDan Johnson 4,420100.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #6 State Representative Seat A-Republican
 Legislative District #6 State Representative Seat A-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Thyra K StevensonThyra K Stevenson 1,01821.92% 
 Aaron von EhlingerAaron von Ehlinger 3,62678.08% 
Contest: Legislative District #6 State Representative Seat B-Republican
 Legislative District #6 State Representative Seat B-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Mike KingsleyMike Kingsley 4,329100.00% 

Legislative District 7

Contest: Legislative District #7 Senator-Republican
 Legislative District #7 Senator-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Carl G. CrabtreeCarl G. Crabtree 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #7 State Representative Seat A-Republican
 Legislative District #7 State Representative Seat A-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Priscilla GiddingsPriscilla Giddings 00.00% 
 Dennis HarperDennis Harper 00.00% 
Contest: Legislative District #7 State Representative Seat B-Republican
 Legislative District #7 State Representative Seat B-Republican
 Candidate Name Total VotesPercentage 
 Cornel RasorCornel Rasor 00.00% 
 Charlie ShepherdCharlie Shepherd 00.00%

