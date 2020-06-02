Idahoans didn't head to the ballots Tuesday night but instead headed to the mail boxes to vote with mail-in ballots.
The all mail-in primary is to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
United States Senator
Contest: United States Senator-Republican
United States Senator-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Jim RischJim Risch
|113,011
|100.00%
Contest: United States Senator-Democratic
United States Senator-Democratic
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Paulette JordanPaulette Jordan
|45,924
|86.04%
|Jim VandermaasJim Vandermaas
|7,449
|13.96%
United States Representative District 1
Contest: United States Representative-District 1-Republican
United States Representative-District 1-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Russ FulcherRuss Fulcher
|49,358
|80.65%
|Nicholas JonesNicholas Jones
|11,846
|19.35%
Contest: United States Representative-District 1-Democratic
United States Representative-District 1-Democratic
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Staniela NikolovaStaniela Nikolova
|6,488
|32.68%
|Rudy SotoRudy Soto
|13,368
|67.32%
United States Representative District 2
Contest: United States Representative-District 2-Republican
United States Representative-District 2-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Kevin RhoadesKevin Rhoades
|16,485
|27.56%
|Mike SimpsonMike Simpson
|43,332
|72.44%
Contest: United States Representative-District 2-Democratic
United States Representative-District 2-Democratic
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|C. Aaron SwisherC. Aaron Swisher
|27,952
|100.00%
Supreme Court
Contest: Supreme Court Justice-Moeller
Supreme Court Justice-Moeller
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Gregory W. MoellerGregory W. Moeller
|156,358
|100.00%
Contest: Supreme Court Justice-Stegner
Supreme Court Justice-Stegner
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|John R. StegnerJohn R. Stegner
|155,510
|100.00%
Appellate Court Judge
Contest: Appellate Court Judge
Appellate Court Judge
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Amanda K. BrailsfordAmanda K. Brailsford
|157,798
|100.00%
Legislative District 1
Contest: Legislative District #1 Senator-Republican
Legislative District #1 Senator-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Jim WoodwardJim Woodward
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #1 Senator-Democratic
Legislative District #1 Senator-Democratic
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Vera GadmanVera Gadman
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat A-Republican
Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat A-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Heather ScottHeather Scott
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat A-Democratic
Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat A-Democratic
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Gail BolinGail Bolin
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat B-Republican
Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat B-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Sage G. DixonSage G. Dixon
|0
|0.00%
|Gary SuppigerGary Suppiger
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat B-Democratic
Legislative District #1 State Representative Seat B-Democratic
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Stephen F. HowlettStephen F. Howlett
|0
|0.00%
Legislative District 2
Contest: Legislative District #2 Senator-Republican
Legislative District #2 Senator-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Steve VickSteve Vick
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #2 State Representative Seat A-Republican
Legislative District #2 State Representative Seat A-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Vito BarbieriVito Barbieri
|0
|0.00%
|Russell J. McLainRussell J. McLain
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #2 State Representative Seat B-Republican
Legislative District #2 State Representative Seat B-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Tim KastningTim Kastning
|0
|0.00%
|Doug "Doug O" OkuniewiczDoug "Doug O" Okuniewicz
|0
|0.00%
Legislative District 3
Contest: Legislative District #3 Senator-Republican
Legislative District #3 Senator-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Alex BarronAlex Barron
|0
|0.00%
|Marc EberleinMarc Eberlein
|0
|0.00%
|Peter RiggsPeter Riggs
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat A-Republican
Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat A-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Ron MendiveRon Mendive
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat A-Democratic
Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat A-Democratic
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Christopher S. MatthewsChristopher S. Matthews
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat B-Republican
Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat B-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Tony WisniewskiTony Wisniewski
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat B-Democratic
Legislative District #3 State Representative Seat B-Democratic
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Teresa BorrenpohlTeresa Borrenpohl
|0
|0.00%
Legislative District 4
Contest: Legislative District #4 Senator-Republican
Legislative District #4 Senator-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Mary SouzaMary Souza
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #4 State Representative Seat A-Republican
Legislative District #4 State Representative Seat A-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Jim AddisJim Addis
|0
|0.00%
|Pat "Mitch" MitchellPat "Mitch" Mitchell
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #4 State Representative Seat B-Republican
Legislative District #4 State Representative Seat B-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Paul AmadorPaul Amador
|0
|0.00%
Legislative District 5
Contest: Legislative District #5 Senator-Republican
Legislative District #5 Senator-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Dan ForemanDan Foreman
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #5 Senator-Democratic
Legislative District #5 Senator-Democratic
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|David NelsonDavid Nelson
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat A-Republican
Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat A-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Hari HeathHari Heath
|0
|0.00%
|Brandon MitchellBrandon Mitchell
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat A-Democratic
Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat A-Democratic
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Dulce Kersting-LarkDulce Kersting-Lark
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat B-Republican
Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat B-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Caroline Nilsson TroyCaroline Nilsson Troy
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat B-Democratic
Legislative District #5 State Representative Seat B-Democratic
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Renee LoveRenee Love
|0
|0.00%
Legislative District 6
Contest: Legislative District #6 Senator-Republican
Legislative District #6 Senator-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Dan JohnsonDan Johnson
|4,420
|100.00%
Contest: Legislative District #6 State Representative Seat A-Republican
Legislative District #6 State Representative Seat A-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Thyra K StevensonThyra K Stevenson
|1,018
|21.92%
|Aaron von EhlingerAaron von Ehlinger
|3,626
|78.08%
Contest: Legislative District #6 State Representative Seat B-Republican
Legislative District #6 State Representative Seat B-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Mike KingsleyMike Kingsley
|4,329
|100.00%
Legislative District 7
Contest: Legislative District #7 Senator-Republican
Legislative District #7 Senator-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Carl G. CrabtreeCarl G. Crabtree
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #7 State Representative Seat A-Republican
Legislative District #7 State Representative Seat A-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Priscilla GiddingsPriscilla Giddings
|0
|0.00%
|Dennis HarperDennis Harper
|0
|0.00%
Contest: Legislative District #7 State Representative Seat B-Republican
Legislative District #7 State Representative Seat B-Republican
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|Cornel RasorCornel Rasor
|0
|0.00%
|Charlie ShepherdCharlie Shepherd
|0
|0.00%