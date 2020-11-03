Joe Biden has won Arizona, AP reported. The AP reported that Biden is the second Democratic presidential candidate to win Arizona since 1948.
Tags
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
44°F
Cloudy
47°F / 29°F
1 AM
45°F
2 AM
46°F
3 AM
47°F
4 AM
50°F
5 AM
50°F
Currently in Spokane
44°F
Cloudy
47°F / 29°F
1 AM
45°F
2 AM
46°F
3 AM
47°F
4 AM
50°F
5 AM
50°F
More Politics
- Is it over yet? Not for the presidential race, but most others are settled
- Whitener and Montoya-Lewis easily retain their Washington Supreme Court seats; Staab wins appeals court race
- Spokane County Democrats and Republicans hold different kind of watch parties
- Jay Inslee easily wins third term as Washington governor
- Spokane Valley Democratic icon Sally Jackson dies at 88
- Still have to turn in your ballot? Here's how and where
- 'You will see a very dramatic change in West Central': Tax district extension raises expectations of neighborhood improvement
- 'It would be arrogant to say we’re ready for anything': Officials prepare for problems on – and after – Election Day
- Spin Control: VoteWA tracker works great – if your info is right. Plus, how one couple's outdated yard sign speaks to modern political urges
- Lutz breaks silence, confirming he hasn't resigned and has hired a lawyer
Video Channels
More From This Section
© Copyright 2020 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.