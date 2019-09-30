SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ is your Hometown Election Headquarters, and Tuesday night we'll have all the big-name candidates for Spokane's biggest races in the same room.
KHQ has partnered with Downtown Spokane to host a unique forum at the Spokane Civic Theatre Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 4:30-6 p.m.
The event, "Downtown Dialogues Candidate Forum," will feature general election candidates for all major races including Spokane City Council, Council President and Mayor.
The forum offers a chance to hear from each candidate in one place, providing a venue for each candidate to offer their vision on topics like safety, homelessness, economic development and transportation specifically for downtown Spokane. Candidates will only have a short amount of time to offer their thoughts.
The event will be moderated by KHQ's Kalae Chock and Matt Rogers.
Admission is free, but you must RSVP to attend.
The following candidates are confirmed to participate in the forum:
Mayor
- Ben Stuckart
- Nadine Woodward
Spokane City Council
Council President
- Breean L. Beggs
- Cindy Wendle
District 1
- Michael Cathcart
- Tim Benn
District 2
- Lori Kinnear
- Tony Kiepe
District 3
- Karen J. Stratton
- Andy Rathbun