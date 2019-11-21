OLYMPIA, Wash. - After dropping out of the 2020 presidential race in August, Gov. Jay Inslee announced he would run for a third term as Washington State governor.
It left the question of whether term limits exist in the State of Washington for elected public officials. KHQ looked into the Revised Code of Washington and the Washington State Constitution to find the answer.
Unlike the office of the president of the United States, governors in the state of Washington are not bound by term limits.
According to Article III of the Washington State Constitution, and RCW 43.01.010, the governor "shall hold his office for a term of four years, and until his successor is elected and qualified."
Lieutenant governors, the secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, and commissioner of public lands in the State of Washington also do not have limits of the amount of terms they can serve in office.
Article III of the Washington State Constitution also states that an official elected into one of the subsequent offices may serve in that position "until their successors are elected and qualified."
In short, a single person may serve in one office for any number of four-year terms until they are voted out.