SPOKANE, Wash. - The 2020 election is right around the corner, and voters across the country and the Inland Northwest are casting their votes for the various elections. Here is a map to KHQ's coverage plan for the day and how to keep up with the action on all of our platforms.
Programming Schedule:
2:30 pm - Our coverage begins with a special edition of KHQ Local News.
4:00 pm - NBC's coverage of the Presidential election begins.
4:26pm - KHQ will be checking in with live updates on local races twice every hour throughout the night. We also have our full team of reporters spread out across the Inland Northwest providing updates and reactions from inside the community.
5:00 pm - A special digital newscast streamed directly to the KHQ website, KHQ App and all streaming platforms.
8:00 pm - Another special digital election newscast streamed directly all of KHQ's platforms. We are expecting to receive the first results, make sure to watch to see who takes an early lead.
11:00 pm - KHQ wraps up our election day coverage with a special newscast.
Our team is dedicated to providing you with information and results from the elections as quickly and accurately as possible. You can stay up to date with this information by watching our coverage on TV (channel 6), or streamed on Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and Apple TV via the KHQ Local News app. In addition to watching the coverage live, you can receive breaking election updates on our KHQ Local News app by downloading and enabling push notifications.
Of course, you can always find updates and information regarding all the election information on our website at KHQ.com