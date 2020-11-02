KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Elections Office prepping for election day.
This year a record 103,550 people have registered to vote in the county. So far, 38,000 absentee ballots have been returned and over 9,000 voters voted in early voting.
Kootenai County elections office said they are expecting a record-breaking voter turnout this year.
If you plan to be at the polls tomorrow, there will be 8 poll watchers at each location.
And due to the intensity of the election, they have asked all law enforcement agencies to be at the polls to keep things in order in case something breaks out.
Kootenai County Clerk, Jim Brannon, said that they are doing this to ensure every voter feels safe and confident casting their vote:
"It doesn't matter who you want to vote for, you should feel safe casting your vote," said Brannon.
The polling precincts will be open Election Day from 8 am to 8 pm.
Brannon said if you are in line at 8pm you will be able to vote still, but anyone joining the line at 8:01 pm will be denied.
