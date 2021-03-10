Lacrecia “Lu” Hill is joining the race for the Spokane City Council District 3 seat.
Hill is a Spokane native with more than a decade of experience at the executive level. According to her campaign website, she owns LMH Consulting and is involved with a number of boards and committees. She is board president of Spectrum LGBTQIA2+ Center and speaks for them on the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition Board. She is also a board member of the Inland Northwest Business Alliance, is on the WA State LGBTQ+ Commission’s Economic Development Committee and is involved in an eastern Washington project to create a BIPOC chamber of commerce.
A release from Hill’s campaign says she has her eye on the position because she wants to help District 3 grow and evolve.
“I am genuinely moved by the amount of community support we have received,” Hill said. “This campaign will elect someone with lived and professional experience who is excited to bring diverse stakeholders together focused on solving the economic and social realities our city is facing while being thoughtful of the growing urban and suburban needs within District 3. We can and we will work cooperatively to engage in real innovation.”
Former State House of Representatives candidate Zack Zappone and D. Lish’s hamburgers owner Mike Lish are also in the running for Spokane City Council District 3.