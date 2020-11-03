Over 535,000 ballots returned so far in Montana
As Election Day continues, many people are wondering if their ballot has been processed, if it's been rejected or if it's been accepted.

Here's a list of places you can check, depending on where you live:

  • Washington voters, click here. After you input your information, click on "Ballot Status." 
  • For Idaho voters, click here. Input your information and then you'll be able to check the status. 

