SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - With just a few weeks ago until election day, the voters in Spokane County are quickly returning their ballots.
The Spokane County Elections office announced this afternoon that nearly 75,000 ballots have been returned to the elections office. In the county they are 356,000 registered voters, and with the 75,000 ballots means over one and five voters have returned their ballots.
Ballots were mailed a week earlier than normal, and an additional 15,000 ballots were mailed this week. The new ballots were primarily new registrations or voters with address changes in the last few months.
“Voters are eager to return their ballots to us. Normally, today, we would have just finished the initial mailing to voters. Instead, we have received nearly the same number of ballots already as what we received the weekend before the Primary Election in August,” said Vicky Dalton, Spokane County Auditor said in a press release.
Voters in the region, including Spokane County, should have their ballots in hand by Tuesday, October 20. If voters have not received their ballots by then, they are urged to call the Spokane County Auditor’s Office for a replacement.
Voters can check the status of their ballot on VoteWA.gov. The website shows the mailing date to the vote, the date the completed ballot was received by the County Auditor, and if the voter’s signature was accepted or challenged. The site also provides a customized guide to the races and candidates on the voter’s ballot.
Voters are urged to return their completed ballots as early as possible, either through the mail or in an official county ballot dropbox.