WASHINGTON - As of Monday night, nearly three-fourths of Washington's voters have returned their ballots, nearly 200,000 more than the total cast in 2016, our news partners at the Spokesman-Review reported.
But, that still means that there are hundreds of thousands of ballots out there that have to be returned to a drop box or postmarked by Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.
As long as your ballot is postmarked by Nov. 3 at 8 p.m., they'll be processed and added to the totals.
The Spokesman-Review reported that while you might have heard that ballots have to be in the elections office Tuesday night, that's the case for Idaho, but not Washington voters.
For Washington voters, just make sure your ballot is postmarked by Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. and you'll be set. You can also put your ballot in an official ballot drop box.
THINGS TO REMEMBER:
- Put your ballot in the security envelope
- Then put it in the outer envelope
- Fill in your name on the space for the oath
- Sign the outer envelope