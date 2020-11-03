Norris takes lead for Kootenai County Sheriff

KOOTENAI COUNRT, Idaho - In the first round of numbers from Kootenai County Elections Office, Robert Norris is leading in the race for Sheriff.
Norris having 64 percent of the vote, followed by Mike Bauer with 27 percent and Justin Nagel with just under 9 percent.
Both Norris and Bauer spent most of their lives in southern California before relocation to north Idaho. Both have experience with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
According to our news partners at The Spokesman Review, Norris, 57, joined the agency in 1984 as a jail deputy. He was promoted to jail operation sergeant in 1996.