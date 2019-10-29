SPOKANE, Wash. - There's just one week to go before the 2019 General Elections and more than 10 percent of ballots have been turned in so far.
According to unofficial statistics published by the county, there are a total of 330,400 active registered voters in Spokane County as of October 28, 2019. Of those voters, 45,839 have already turned in their ballots.
This works out to 13.87 percent of registered voters who've already voted ahead of the November 5 elections.
In comparison, the Primary Election this August had a 34.36 percent total voter turnout with 326,213 registered voters in the county.
Since 2011, Spokane County has seen an average voter turnout of 57.97 percent for General Elections. Since 2011, Spokane County has also seen an increase of 64,430 registered voters.