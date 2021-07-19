SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The deadline to register for the Spokane County August primary is approaching on July 26.
The Spokane County Auditor's Office wants to remind the community that in the primary election only includes races that have three or more candidates.
“Voters are eager to vote and have been flooding the phones at the Election Office wondering why some races are not on their ballots. Washington State uses the 'top two go forward' primary. Any race with three or more candidates must be winnowed down to only two candidates for the General Election," Spokane County Auditor, Vicky Dalton, explained.
Over 323,000 voters received ballots with races that need to be narrowed down or that have tax levy issues. Over 34,000 voters had no races with more than two candidates, so they did not receive a primary ballot and will have to wait until the General Election to vote.