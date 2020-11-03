FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - For only the second time in the past 25 years, an incumbent statewide executive official has lost in a partisan reelection campaign. Tonight, Rep. Mike Pellicciotti (D-Federal Way) looks to become the first challenger to ever defeat an incumbent State Treasurer in Washington history.
Right now, he leads current State Treasurer Duane Davidson by more than 10 points.
“I’m honored to have the support of a majority of Washington voters on this historic election night. I’m proud that we showed everyone that we can win a statewide election without any corporate donations,” Pellicciotti said.