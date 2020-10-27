According to the Spokane County Elections Office, votewashington.info is not an official site.
The Spokane County Elections Office said the website was reported as misinformation.
The Washington Office of the Secretary of State released a statement the reads in part, "voters should not rely on this website for officials election information."
Statement from our office regarding unverified source of election information: pic.twitter.com/tPZFqcCzHn— Washington Office of the Secretary of State (@secstatewa) October 27, 2020
The votewashington.info claims 3,084 Spokane County resident's ballots were rejected. The Spokane County Election Office clarifying this claim, telling KHQ 2,800 ballots in Spokane County have been challenged but 1,800 of them are waiting for to have the signatures verified for a second time.
If you want to track your ballot, visit the official Washington election website at votewa.gov.