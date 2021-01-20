Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers attends President Biden's inauguration

Washington State Representative Cathy McMorris-Rodgers attended the inauguration of Joe Biden Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, McMorris-Rodgers says she witnessed the peaceful transfer of power up close and posted photos from her vantage point.
"While we will likely have many policy disagreements along the way," McMorris-Rodgers said in the post, "I wish Joseph Biden success as the 46th President of the United States."
She goes on to say that there are immediate challenges ahead to beat the pandemic, save lives with COVID-19 vaccines, and reopening the economy.
"To achieve those goals, it's my hope we can work in a bipartisan way and advance solutions that will uphold the Constitution and empower people with the courage to dream again," McMorris-Rodgers says.
The Facebook post includes a portion of a statement the Congresswoman released this morning where she expressed caution over some of President Biden's expected executive orders.
