SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea, who represents Washington's 4th Legislative District, has not filed to defend his seat.
KHQ spoke with Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton. She confirmed Shea will be on the ballot for a position as a precinct captain.
Shea was first elected to the Washington House of Representatives in 2008.
Most recently Shea has been leading protests against Gov. Jay Inlsee's stay at home order. Recently, he was fined almost $5,000 for damaging the capitol steps in Olympia with oil.
An investigation commissioned by Washington House of Representatives reported, on December 1, 2019, that Shea had planned and participated in domestic terrorism.