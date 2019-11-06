SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Elections Office says there are still multiple days left in the ballot counting process.
Elections officials estimate there are between 55,000 and 60,000 ballots left to count. As of Wednesday afternoon, the office had 34,000 of those ballots physically in-house. Spokane County auditor Vicky Dalton estimated the office still needs several more days to process and count the majority of them.
"What was really great was voters wanted to vote. They did wait until the last minute," Dalton said. "There was a huge rush on the drop boxes last night, and it showed in the amount of mail we got in."
Dalton said this year's election had a turnout rate of about 42 percent, which she says is decent and comparable to numbers they've seen in past elections. However, the office hoped for higher numbers this year. Same-day registration and prepaid postage didn't have the effect on turnout they wanted, but the office said the changes still had a good impact.
"We did have quite a few people coming in and registering to vote for the first time so they could cast a ballot," Dalton said.
Dalton said voters will see a slight change to election result numbers on Wednesday night, but the office's primary goal for Wednesday was to verify signatures. She said voters will see bigger jumps in those numbers on Thursday.
The elections office said voters who received a letter about an issue with their signature must follow the directions on the letter and return it by November 25.