SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Republicans have posted a statement on Facebook following the controversy surrounding state Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley.
In December, an investigative report, commissioned by Republican State Lawmakers, was released that labeled Shea a "domestic terrorist." Shortly after the report was released. The report prompted House Republicans to immediately expel Shea from their caucus.
Earlier this month at legislative forum sponsored by The Associated Press, House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, said that Shea ‘’is not a House Republican.''
But Wilcox believes it is up to the voters of Shea's Spokane Valley district to kick him out of the Legislature.
Not everyone has been pleased with how Shea has been treated by legislature. On Friday, The Washington State Patrol announced it was investigating antagonistic social media posts that were directed toward Wilcox.
According to WSP Director of Communications Chris Loftis, the Facebook posts also referenced Rep. Matt Shea's ordeal in the Legislature and raised some security concerns.
The Spokane County Republican Party had been largely silent on the controversy, until Friday, when they posted a statement on Facebook. However, the statement doesn't directly mention Shea by name and doesn't address the controversy directly.
The full statement can be read below:
Statement From the Spokane County Republican Party
The Spokane County GOP categorically rejects any attempts to use violence, coercion, or intimidation in pursuit of political goals and condemn any person or groups that advocate those tactics.
We use civil discourse and reason to advance our party platform and intrinsic values.
The Spokane County Republican Party reaffirms our commitment to the United States Constitution and our individual rights as articulated in the Bill of Rights.
Freedom of speech, the right to peaceably assemble, the right to keep and bear arms, as well as due process and presumption of innocence until proven guilty, are among the rights most frequently attacked by dishonest political operatives.
In addition, we are very concerned by the
attacks on personal property rights and land use issues.
We believe in fair public debate and accept that everyone may hold differing views on political issues.
Inflammatory public statements to the press and media do not constitute either fairness or due process.
We also condemn attempts to broadly label active citizen groups as terrorist or the making of defamatory aspersions without evidence.
We believe in the rule of law and urge all of our fellow citizens to help in building strength in our communities.