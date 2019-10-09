KHQ, Your Hometown Election Headquarters, has partnered with Greater Spokane, Inc to bring you the 2019 Spokane Mayoral Debate. The debate itself, between candidates Ben Stuckart and Nadine Woodward, gets underway at 5:30pm.
KHQ will be airing Wednesday night's debate live on KHQ-TV and it will also stream on KHQ.com. KHQ Wake Up Show anchors Sean Owsley and Kalae Chock will be moderated the debate, which includes questions that were crafted with input from GSI's business leaders and policy committees.
Topics covered Wednesday night will include homelessness, frustrated small business owners, strengths, weaknesses, and much more.