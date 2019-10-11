On October 15th, The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages Forum and KHQ will welcome candidates for Spokane Mayor, Ben Stuckart and Nadine Woodward
The candidates will be in conversation with KHQ's Sean Owsley and Spokesman-Review reporter Adam Shanks.
At the end of the event, we will turn the mic over the audience to ask your questions. If you would like to ask the candidates something, you need to submit your question ahead of time by clicking this link. For your question to be considered you need to be at the event.
