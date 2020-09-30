SPOKANE, Wash. - As the election nears, concern continues to grow over potential confrontations after President Trump urged people to watch polling centers to prevent democrats from stealing the election.
"I'm urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully. I am urging them to do it. As you know today there was a big problem. In Philadelphia they went in to watch. They're called Poll Watchers. A very safe, a very nice thing. They weren't allowed to watch. They were thrown out. You know why? Bad things happen in Philadelphia. Bad things," Trump said.
KHQ looked into President Trump's advice and found that what he is suggesting is actually illegal in Washington state.
To start, Washington doesn't have polling centers, as it is a mail-in state. It does have Election Observers who can watch processing centers. However, they can't just show up.
People who want to be Election Observers are required to go through training and be sponsored by a political party or specific campaign.
There is also a limit to the number of observers at any one moment. Currently, that limit is two, which is due in part to COVID-19 restrictions.
Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said she encourages anyone who wants to come observe the processing center to absolutely do so, but do it legally.
"The president does not operate elections in any state. We will encourage people to follow the laws in Washington," Dalton said.
Every state has its own set of rules. If people want to observe they need to find the rules of their state and follow those rules. By doing so, not only can they hold the election admins accountable but they can hold themselves accountable to the rules.
If you would like more information about becoming an Election Observer, you can check out a training guide HERE.