Trump claims during debate Multnomah County Sheriff supports him, Sheriff says otherwise

After a 90 minute face off between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Multnomah County Sheriff said a statement President Donald Trump made is false.
Sheriff Mike Reese writing on Twitter:
"In tonight’s presidential debate the President said the “Portland Sheriff” supports him. As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him."
Since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, Portland has seen over 129 consecutive nights of protests.
Sheriff Reese also tweeting:
"Donald Trump has made my job a hell of a lot harder since he started talking about Portland, but I never thought he'd try to turn my wife against me!"