SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane is just hours away from results in the 2019 Primary Elections.
You can find updates on all of tonight's races on KHQ's Hometown Election Headquarters page, HERE.
Voters have until 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 6, to register to vote and cast their ballots. The Spokane County Elections Department says potential voters will need to visit the department in person in order to register and vote on election day.
Registered voters can drop their ballots in boxes around Spokane County. There are more than 20 boxes at city halls, libraries and the Spokane County Elections Department at the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza.
While the Primaries will be a big first step toward Spokane's political future, our news partners with The Spokesman-Review report, more can still be yet to come before November's General Election.
In 2011, for example, Incumbent Mary Verner got 59.3% of the vote during the primary. However, three months later, David Condon won the General Election with 52.4% of the vote.