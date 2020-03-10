SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, March 10, voters in Washington and Idaho will be sending in their ballots for Democratic presidential nominee.
For the first time, Democrats this year are using the vote-by-mail presidential primary, rather than the smaller caucuses used in previous years.
Six states are holding presidential primaries on Tuesday: Washington, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and North Dakota.
As AP News reports, Washington has 89 pledged delegates at stake, the second-highest of the night, behind Michigan's 125.