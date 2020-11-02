SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson is sharing her guidance to maintain a safe and democratic voting process.
“Voting is something that should be safe and without limitation and with every vote counted,” Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson said. “As a region made up of many municipalities, we should expect to unite with respect for one another and collective pride in our country.”
Wilkerson said it is likely that the country will not learn election results on November 3 due to the high number of mail-in ballots.
Through the election, she encourages the region to value human rights, human dignity, work towards unity, strengthen relationships among community and elected officials.
The Spokane City Council is set to vote on condemning the organization and assembly of private armed militia groups which are prohibited under state law.
In the statement from the office of Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson, it reads:
"The City of Spokane condemns the public presence of private armed militia groups, reiterates that their presence and organization is unlawful under Washington’s Constitution and Revised Code of Washington and wishes to make clear that none of these private armed militia groups have or shall receive any type of commission or sanction of the City of Spokane. Community members and organizations have asked the City Council for assurance that they will be free from intimidation and/or violence perpetrated by or threatened by armed private militias in violation of state law."