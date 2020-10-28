Just like everything else, the 2020 Election will look different due to COVID-19. As more people cast their vote through mail or drop boxes, how long will it take to count the vote?
According to The New York Times, Washington officials estimate that less than 50 percent of the cotes will be reported on election night.
In Idaho, officials said almost all votes will be counted by Wednesday afternoon.
The timeliness of vote counting could impact when organizations call races.
The Associated Press said, "If our race callers cannot definitively say a candidate has won, we do not engage in speculation."
In 2000, the Associated Press said they did not call the race between George W. Bush and Al Gore because the margin in Florida was too close.
In 2016, the Associated Press called the race for president at 2:29 a.m. ET the day after Election Day.
We have reached out to the Washington Secretary of State about when they estimate the majority of votes will be counted.