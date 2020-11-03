Around 9:40 p.m. former Vice President Joe Biden was the first presidential candidate to speak Tuesday night, asking his supporters for patience as votes continue to be counted.
"We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on the right track to win this election," Biden said while addressing his supporters.
Just second after, President Donald Trump tweeting, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!"