SPOKANE, Wash. - With only about a month to go until the August 6 primary, Nadine Woodward continues to lead the money race in Spokane's mayoral contest.
According to candidate filings, Woodward has received a total of $126,742.79 in total contributions. Of those contributions, the majority come from prominent names in local business. A total of $2,000 came from local accounting firm Griffiths Dreher & Evans PS CPAs, with two additional $2,000 donations coming from Thomas and Roxanne Griffiths. Woodward also received $2,000 from the Washington Association of Realtors PAC. On that list are also Walt and Karin Worthy, owners of the Davenport Hotels. You can view a full list of Woodward's top contributors HERE.
Closely behind Woodward is City Council President Ben Stuckart, who has a current total of $109,837.68 in contributions. A donation of $3,370 was made to his campaign by Stuckart himself, in addition to others from a number of local unions including the Spokane Firefighters Union PAC, Laborers International Union of North America Local 238 and United Food & Commercial Workers Local 1439 ABC Fund. A number of contributions to Stuckart's campaign have also come from outside the immediate Spokane area Including U-Haul International Inc. in Phoenix, Washington State Democrats in Seattle and Ironworkers District Council of the PNW in Edmonds. You can view a full list of Stuckart's top contributors HERE.
A large gap separates Stuckart from Shawn Poole, who comes in in third place with a total of $16,725.04 in contributions. Poole is also responsible for the largest donation within his campaign, with a total of $1,590.04 contributed. Other donations primarily come from donors in the immediate Spokane area. You can view a full list of Poole's top contributors HERE.
Jonathan Bingle follows with $8,674.85, then Kelly Cruz with $2,000, Michael Tedesco with $1,003.00 and Christopher Schroll with $160.00. Manoochehre Gahvarehchee, John Luemus, Jason Dixon and Nicolette Ochetree are all currently reporting $0 in contributions.