Zappone says he will not concede until every vote is counted

Tuesday night, democratic candidate for the 6th Legislative District Zack Zappone said he will not concede until every vote is counted.
In a release, Zappone writing, "“My campaign will be diligent in making sure that every vote that was cast in this race is counted before we make any determinations about the outcome. I am confident that the Spokane County Elections Office will count the remaining ballots in a timely, but more importantly, accurate manner."
Zapoone is a progressive newcomer facing incumbent Republican Mike Volz.
Rep. Volz is looking to be elected to his third term in the House of Representatives.
Zappone currently has just under 49% of the vote with Volz having 51%.