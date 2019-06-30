This year's Hoopfest losers bracket t-shirts have been revealed, and they've become a coveted item down on the courts.
The t-shirts feature glow-in-the-dark writing that says "Loser Kings," plus a glow-in-the-dark tongue and a thumbs down logo underneath the regular print.
I’m told these are the t-shirts everyone is really after! If you look closely you can see in glow-in-the-dark writing they say “Loser Kings”, plus in the dark the face has a tongue sticking out and a thumbs down! @KHQLocalNews #Hoopfest2019 pic.twitter.com/WUh4GdpIHF— Grace Chapin (@KHQGraceChapin) June 30, 2019