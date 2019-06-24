Hoopfest is launching the community brand "Hooptown USA", while Numerica is holding the "Cash Dash" and will be hiding little orange basketballs around Spokane and the region. Find one and you'll have an opportunity to take home some cash at Hoopfest this weekend!

Hoopfest fans, brush up on those scavenger hunt skills and get ready to win big. If you find a hidden basketball this week, it could be worth thousands of dollars.

Organizers of the Numerica Cash Dash scavenger hunt say a total of 40 basketballs are being hidden in Spokane, North Idaho, Tri-Cities and Wenatchee to celebrate Hoopfest. The balls will be redeemable for special basketballs with codes valued at anywhere from $10 all the way up to the grand prize of $2,500. Location clues will be given out on the Numerica and Spokane Hoopfest Instagram pages.

The scavenger hunt will run from Monday, June 24 to Saturday, June 29. Contestants who find basketballs can bring them to the Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park at 2 pm on Saturday, June 29. More information about the scavenger hunt rules is available here: https://www.numericacu.com/globalassets/disclosures/hidden/hoopfest-cash-dash-rules-regs.pdf

