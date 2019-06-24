Hoopfest fans, brush up on those scavenger hunt skills and get ready to win big. If you find a hidden basketball this week, it could be worth thousands of dollars.
Organizers of the Numerica Cash Dash scavenger hunt say a total of 40 basketballs are being hidden in Spokane, North Idaho, Tri-Cities and Wenatchee to celebrate Hoopfest. The balls will be redeemable for special basketballs with codes valued at anywhere from $10 all the way up to the grand prize of $2,500. Location clues will be given out on the Numerica and Spokane Hoopfest Instagram pages.
The scavenger hunt will run from Monday, June 24 to Saturday, June 29. Contestants who find basketballs can bring them to the Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park at 2 pm on Saturday, June 29. More information about the scavenger hunt rules is available here: https://www.numericacu.com/globalassets/disclosures/hidden/hoopfest-cash-dash-rules-regs.pdf
It didn't take long for someone to find the first 🏀 hidden for the #NumericaCashDash! There's 39 more that will be hidden throughout the week that could be worth hundreds-thousands of dollars! Make sure to follow @SpokaneHoopfest & @numericacu for clues #Hoopfest2019 pic.twitter.com/egsoWjkCTw— KHQ Local News (@KHQLocalNews) June 24, 2019