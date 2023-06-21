Parking can be a nightmare when you don't know where to to go. We want to take that stress away and tell you where to park before you head out the door for Hoopfest.
If you want to be right near the action, there will be parking at The Parkade. It is located between Howard and Stevens on W Main Avenue, right next to Nike and center court. The Parkade will be offering daily and weekend passes, in addition to a drop-off location.
- Daily parking pass - $30
- Weekend parking pass - $55
- Drop-off pass - $5 (single use)
These parking passes are available to purchase in advance HERE, for more information contact parking@parkadespokane.com.
The River Park Square has also opened their garage for people to park there for a flat rate of $20 a day.
For a cheaper option, the Spokane Transit Hoop Loop will run all weekend. An all day pass is $2 and it gives you access to unlimited rides for one day on any Hoop Loop shuttle. Buses run every 10 minutes on June 24 from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. and June 25 from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
There will be 2 park and ride locations:
- Jefferson Park and Ride
- WSU/EWU Spokane lots
Visit the Spokane Transit website for more information.
Now if you are driving along and get lucky finding a spot or meter on the street, you can download the ParkMobile app to pay right after you park.
Don't let the parking take a toll on your Hoopfest weekend, be prepared and get there early because it will fill up fast!