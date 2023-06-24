The Hoopfest Giveaway through our NonStop Local app is underway! Every hour between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during Hoopfest weekend, a name will be drawn for a chance to win a great prize.
And the winners are...
Saturday:
- 8 a.m. - Shelly Raymond (Classic Zipline Tour from Mica Moon Zip Tours, value $115)
- 9 a.m. - Tami Burnell (One Hoopfest Basketball, value $65)
- 10 a.m. - Michael Warren (Sorella gift card, value $50)
- 11 a.m. - Margaret Heustis (Zeek's Pizza gift card and t-shirts, value $90)
- 12 p.m. - Holly Johnson (PF Chang's gift card, value $50)
- 1 p.m. - Brett Larson (Cascadia, value $50)
- 2 p.m. - Shari Baker (Post St. Alehouse gift card, value $100)
- 3 p.m. - Sarah Austin (General Store gift card, value $50)
- 4 p.m. - Denise Guiles (2 tickets for Counting Crown from Northern Quest, value $79)
- 5 p.m. - Toni Poffenroth (1898 Public House gift card, value $100)
Sunday:
- 8 a.m. - Aubrey Grangroth (Northern Quest, 2 tickets for Jason Mraz July 17)
- 9 a.m. - Mariss Connery (Flying Squirrel, 5 1hr jump passes)
- 10 a.m. - Thomas Rogers (1 Hoopfest basketball)
- 11 a.m. - Tim Broome (Northern Quest, 2 tickets for Foreigner Sept. 22)
- 12 p.m. - Bree Anderson (1 Hoopfest basketball)
- 1 p.m. - Bill Jones (Nike gift card value $50, Hoopfest basketball)
- 2 p.m. -
- 3 p.m. -
- 4 p.m. -
- 5 p.m. -