SPOKANE, Wash. - The city is buzzing ahead of Hoopfest and all your favorite teams, including the 6-foot-and-over elite division champions, Hub Northwest, are getting ready for possibly another undefeated weekend.
“It’s Hoopfest, it’s unpredictable, but we’ll go out and see how we can do,” Hoopfest Elite Parker Kelly said.
Spokane native, Gonzaga Prep graduate, and Eastern Washington University (EWU) Men’s Basketball alum, Parker Kelly, knows Hoopfest like the back of his hand. His first time on the court was in second grade, and he has only missed a few years of the three-on-three tournament since then.
“Hoopfest is just a different love, it’s a different style of basketball,” he said. “I learned how to play basketball by playing in Hoopfest, because you have to deal with different elements you don’t get in a five-on-five situation in an indoor gym.”
Since 2017, Kelly has been part of a team like no other; Hub Northwest. They’ve absolutely dominated on center court in years past, winning the six-foot-and-over elite division four years in a row at Hoopfest.
“By now people are probably excited for us to probably lose,” Kelly said.
The team is stacked with local former college basketball players. Aside from Kelly, there’s Marc Axton, another EWU alum, Mike Hart, a Gonzaga alum, and Rob Lippman, who played at the local colleges here in town.
“We all enjoy it so much I think we’ll just try to keep going,” Kelly said.
Hub Northwest is humble, taking on the underdog mentality every year. Never taking any team lightly, Kelly said he and his teammates understand that at some point – they will lose at Hoopfest... maybe.
“We will meet our match and we will eventually probably lose, but that’s sports, nothing ever goes according to plan,” Kelly said. “Even though it has gone according to plan the last four years, it might not. At the end of the day, you go out and you compete, and you give it your all, and if you come up short, that’s sometimes how it plays out.”
As for this weekend, Kelly said they are ready to return. The jerseys will be back on, win or lose. As for the 2024 Hoopfest and on, well, Kelly said he has no desire to stop playing anytime soon – the love for the game is just too strong.
“I’ll keep playing as long as the guys I’m playing with want to keep playing,” Kelly said.