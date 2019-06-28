SPOKANE, Wash. - When checking in for Hoopfest this year, you'll see a lot of friendly faces, along with one new one.
On it's 30th anniversary, Crystal Westover is volunteering in Spokane's biggest event for the very first time.
"It's been crazy, not joking my calves last night were on fire when I got home," she said.
Westover is participating in Hoopfest because one of her friends and fellow Special Olympian couldn't be.
"He was a person that was outgoing and wanted to help his community and I want to do the same thing," Westover said.
She's talking about her friend and longtime Hoopfest player, Andrew Vathis, who was hit and killed earlier this year as he crossed the street on the South Hill.
Well-known and loved in the Spokane community, Hoopfest was Vathis' favorite weekend of the year.
Westover says she wanted to give back to the event that's given so much to the Special Olympics all these years.
"I hope I can inspire other Special Olympics athletes out there," she said.
Although he won't be on the Hoopfest court this year, Westover says Vathis will be there in spirit.
"I think the sun we had yesterday was him," she said. "Shining down on all of us."