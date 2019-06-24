Watch again

SPOKANE, WA - If you were planning to use Lime bike's or scooters to get around during Hoopfest this weekend you might want to come up with a new plan.

Starting June 28th at 6:00 pm through Sunday, July 30th at 10:00 pm, Lime will not allow scooters or bikes near the Hoopfest courts.

The map above shows the area that the Lime scooters and bikes cannot go, which is pretty much all of Riverfront Park and a portion of downtown Spokane.

Hoopfest kicks off this Saturday Morning, and around 225,000 people will come to Downtown Spokane.