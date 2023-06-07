SPOKANE, Wash. - Steve Eglet is a grade school basketball coach and has participated someway in every Hoopfest since it began in 1990. For the last 15 years, Eglet has volunteered as a Court Monitor, one of the most vital components that keeps the tournament running smoothly.
More than just a job, Eglet has found fulfillment in the role and looks forward to the summertime event. And it seems nothing can keep him away!
One year, Eglet was diagnosed with a rare pancreatic cancer and was hospitalized for life-saving treatment. He was released on June 1 and was back on the courts less than a month later, overseeing games and reporting scores as usual.
It goes without saying he'll be back out there again this year, and he encourages anyone interested to join in, even those who aren't lifelong hoopers.
"If you don't have that experience, I could be a little bit tougher, but I encourage you to come try it out," Eglet said. "There's a spot for everybody that wants to monitor. We can find a home for you, somewhere you feel comfortable doing it."
The job of court monitor has some referee involvement, mostly for teams in grades 1-9. Older teens and adults will call their own fouls when they're on offense, and the court monitor will step in if there are disagreements, typically leaning towards whatever the offense called or relying on a coin flip. So an full, expert-level of basketball insight is not strictly necessary.
The only requirement for the job is good communication skills.
In addition to smoothing over any contentious plays, the court monitor is responsible for keeping the games of their court on schedule, ensuring matches don't extend beyond 20 minutes, and tracking winners and updating the bracket. They also meet with the teams before each match and ensures each group understand the rules and expectations.
Chad Smith, the director of volunteers and staffing at Hoopfest, added the court monitor is crucial in ensuring the everybody is safe and having a great time.
And that's exactly why it's one of the most popular position among Hoopfest volunteers!
With more than 6,000 teams from all over the globe expected to participate in this year's 3-on-3 tournament, it's crucial they have enough help to keep the matches smoothly.
Training will be provided for volunteers, and a swag bag of this year's Hoopfest merch!
If you're not sure about court monitoring, there are other ways you can help out! To sign-up or get more details, you can visit the Hoopfest volunteer page.
But no matter the role you choose, your help will be welcomed.
"There's a place for you," said Elget.