New First and Second Graders Hoopfest Division Jun 25, 2023 Jun 25, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There's a new division in Hoopfest just for first and second graders.We asked the Prairie Dog Dunkers what they think of the 7' hoops and playing with a smaller sized ball! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Sexology Anatomy Video Channels Help Me Hayley Q6 Cold Case Extreme Science with Radical Rick The 6:30 Q Vault KHQ on Strictly Streaming