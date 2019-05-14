Watch again

SPOKANE - In 45 days the streets of downtown Spokane will be transformed into hundreds of different basketball courts. Hoopfest 2019 is set to take place on June 29 and 30 downtown, and if you're not ready here's your warning.

First, guaranteed registration for Hoopfest is open right now, but it ends on Friday, May 17. Following that deadline you can still register, but you won't be guaranteed a spot. So get it done now!

Second, after you've registered, it's time to start getting your body ready for Hoopfest. Lets face it: none of us are as young and nimble as we once were.

We spoke with a Multicare Rockwood Strength and Conditioning Supervisor who said now's the time to start preparing your body. You can watch our full interview with Nick Hedgecock above.

And don't forget to register by May 17!