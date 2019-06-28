SPOKANE, WASH. While hundreds of thousands of people are ready to hit courts to play in the worlds largest 3x3 basket tournament, the Spokane Fire Department has been preparing for this weekend all year long.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says they're ready to respond to anything that pops up.
"We deploy paramedics on bicycles, as well as on small utility vehicles. So what we have to do is deploy those resources in strategic places," Chief Schaeffer said.
It can be difficult to get the larger fire engines inside the event since they'd have to dodge all the people and closed roads. That's why they'll have everything from defibrillators to band-aids ready to use.
"Everything that's on that fire truck outside that is paramedic equipped. That equipment to a lesser degree is going to be on our bicycles and our UTV'S and our ambulances and be spread throughout the course," Chief Schaeffer said.
They do this to cut down on the amount of time it would typically take to get to an emergency, especially with all the congestion downtown. But Chief Schaeffer says one of the biggest challenges they face is mother nature.
"A lot of it is weather dependent especially when it gets very warm, so it causes a real challenge for us when we have a significant amount of heat."
Chief Schaffer also has a message for people planning to hit the courts.
"When people go into it, they need to go into it being hydrated and understanding truly what their physical capacity is. Don't push yourself too much, especially if you have diabetes, heart problems, past strokes — any of those precursors. You don't want to take that risk. It's better to be an observer or to take it easy than it would be to push yourself to the 100 percent level right away."