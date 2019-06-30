Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been charged with attempted kidnapping after reportedly grabbing a child and attempting to walk away with them at Hoopfest.

According to Spokane Police, the man, 26-year-old Peter Wilson, was walking around Riverfront Park on Sunday, June 30.

Witnesses report that Wilson asked a woman if the kids standing around her were hers. She told him they were, and without warning, Wilson wrapped his arms around the child and tried to pull them away from their mother.

Police say the mother grabbed the child and tried to counter Wilson while also screaming for him to let go.

Others in the area grabbed onto Wilson. Police say he was combative, but the crowd held him to the ground and waited for police.

Officers responded and detained Wilson. He was charged with second degree attempted kidnapping and was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being booked into jail.

Police say Wilson has an extensive criminal record including convictions for assault, harassment, malicious mischief, theft, resisting arrest and code violations.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this or other incidents that match this description at Hoopfest to call Crime Check and make a report. Reference case number 2019-20120368.