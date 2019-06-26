The world’s largest 3 on 3 basketball tournament is this weekend and the long awaited brackets are finally here! Find out when you, your friends, or your family are playing on the Hoopfest website.
Team check-in starts Thursday, June 27 at 3 p.m. and goes till 7 p.m. between Main Street and Spokane Falls Boulevard west of Stevens in the Bennett Block (the same parking lot as Nike Center Court and the Hoopfest Store). Check-ins continue on Friday as well.
Make sure to Hoopfest like a pro by checking out our guide for the weekend.