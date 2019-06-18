On June 29 and 30 Hoopfest will celebrate its 30th Anniversary. The World's Largest 3on3 basketball tournament started back in 1990 and no one imagined it would become what it is today.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary, Hoopfest and Numerica Credit Union are pulling out all the stops and their efforts could make YOU some cash. We can't tell you exactly what's happening just yet, but we can say that all will be revealed Monday morning at 6am on the Wake Up Show.
Trust us, you'll want to be watching, because that will be your first chance to win your share of thousands of dollars. Monday morning, 6am, only on KHQ's Wake Up Show with Sean Owsley, Kalae Chock and Leslie Lowe.
Make sure you follow @SpokaneHoopfest and @NumericaCU on Instagram for more details.