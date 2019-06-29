SPOKANE, Wash. - When the pressure is on, Kevin Schmieder is here to win, whether it’s on the basketball court at Hoopfest, or fighting addiction.
Five years ago, Schmieder was living on the streets, but Hoopfest weekend, he was swishing hoops on them.
Saturday afternoon, Blessings Under the Bridge Hoopfest team, Against the Grain, had a nail bitter final minute of play.
The score was 12-12, and time was up. Court monitors said the next team to score 2 points, takes the win.
Schmieder gets passed the ball, his friends and family cheering, and makes the shot. His wife runs to him with open arms, out of breath from all the cheering, and kisses him.
Schmieder said this weekend has been a blast, and is so thankful he left the drugs in the past, and can have weekends like Hoopfest to celebrate.