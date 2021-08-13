Hot and hazy conditions will continue Friday and into Saturday. A high-pressure system will remain over the region with dry and hot conditions through Saturday. An excessive heat warning is in place for much of the Inland Northwest with daytime highs in the upper 90's and up to 106 degrees possible in some areas. In Spokane on Friday, we are expected to see a daytime high at 90 degrees and triple digits on Saturday. Haze and smoke from area fires will linger through most of the weekend, however, a cold front is on the way later this weekend which is expected to bring a cool down to start the workweek.