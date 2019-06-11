We are right in the middle of our first major "heat-wave" of the year! High pressure has helped skyrocket our temperatures 10-15° above normal, into the upper-80s and 90s. This hot pattern looks to remain in place through Thursday, with Thursday being the warmest day of the year so far, and a chance to reach 90° in Spokane!
However, all this hot and dry weather only raises the threat for fires to start and spread. What makes that threat even worse is wind, which we are expecting Thursday afternoon. Parts of Central Washington could see gusts up to 35mph, with other areas up to 25mph. If a fire were to start, it has the potential to spread quickly due to the conditions expected on Thursday.
Enjoy the sunshine and warmth, be mindful of the fire threat!
-Blake